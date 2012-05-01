FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan overall auto sales for April
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 5:05 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan overall auto sales for April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc minivehicles, rose 94 percent in April from a year earlier to 359,631 vehicles, industry data showed on Tuesday.

A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.

YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-APR 2012 JAN-APR 2011 Total 2,047,076 (+53.9) 1,330,056 Registered vehicles 1,303,416 (+57.4) 828,001 Minivehicles 743,660 (+48.1) 502,055

APRIL 2012 2011 Total 359,631 (+93.7) 185,672 (-47.3) Registered vehicles 208,977 (+92.0) 108,824 (-51.0) Minivehicles 150,654 (+96.0) 76,848 (-41.1) MARCH 2012 2011 Total 751,888 (+71.8) 437,598 (-35.1) Registered vehicles 497,959 (+78.2) 279,389 (-37.0) Minivehicles 253,929 (+60.5) 158,209 (-31.6) FEBRUARY 2012 2011 Total 519,626 (+29.5) 401,292 (-12.4) Registered vehicles 333,213 (+31.9) 252,634 (-14.3) Minivehicles 186,413 (+25.4) 148,658 (- 9.0)

JANUARY 2012 2011 Total 415,931 (+36.2) 305,494 (-16.7) Registered vehicles 263,267 (+40.7) 187,154 (-21.5) Minivehicles 152,664 (+29.0) 118,340 (- 7.8)

Sources: Ordinary vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association.

Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Mini Vehicle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.