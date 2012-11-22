Japan orders car parts makers to pay price-fixing fines

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japanese regulators have ordered four auto parts makers including Mitsubishi Electric Corp to pay $41 million in fines for price-fixing amid a crackdown on the practice in Japan, the United States and Europe.

The Fair Trade Commission said on Thursday that Mitsubishi Electric, Mitsuba Corp, T.rad Co Ltd and Calsonic Kansei Corp conspired to fix prices of generators, starters, windshield wiper systems, radiators and electrical fans between June 2000 to March 2003.

Mitsubishi Electric said it would pay the 1.4 billion yen fine.

The others said they were still considering how to respond. Mitsuba was fined 1.1 billion yen, T.rad 670 million yen and Calsonic Kansei 200 million yen.

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Hitachi Ltd and Denso Corp were also scrutinised, but not ordered to pay fines.

Auto parts makers in the United States and Europe are also under investigation for suspected price-fixing.

The U.S. Justice Department’s Antitrust Division said nine manufacturers -- Tokai Rika, Autoliv, TRW Deutschland Holding GmbH, Nippon Seiki Co Ltd, Fujikura Ltd , Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, Denso Corp , Yazaki Corp and G.S. Electech -- have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty.

The $470 million fine that Yazaki has agreed to pay is the second-highest imposed on a company in the United States for price-fixing. Twelve people have also been jailed.