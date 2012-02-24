FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 6 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Japan automakers January output, exports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Japan's largest automaker,
Toyota Motor Corp, said on Friday its global output
climbed 16.5 percent in January from a year earlier to 714,965
vehicles.	
    The following are figures for domestic output, exports,
overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight
carmakers for January, with percentage changes from the year
before.
 
              Japan Output       Exports  
*Toyota       295,630 (+26.3)   133,941 (+ 6.2)
 Nissan        96,104 (+17.4)    57,202 (+19.3)
 Honda         98,473 (+42.4)    29,422 (+47.8)
 Suzuki        86,401 (+16.8)    18,483 (-11.3)
 Mazda         69,510 (+ 1.0)    57,544 ( -5.0)
 Mitsubishi    43,454 (-27.7)    31,695 (-17.8)
 Daihatsu      63,032 (+30.1)     1,254 (-37.2)
**Fuji Heavy   46,364 (+28.0)    28,044 (- 5.2)
 
              Overseas Output    Global Output
*Toyota       419,335 (+10.4)   714,965 (+16.5)
 Nissan       293,126 (- 0.1)   389,230 (+ 3.7)
 Honda        218,453 (- 3.9)   316,926 (+ 6.9)
 Suzuki       155,094 (- 8.5)   241,495 (- 0.8)
 Mazda         27,108 (-27.7)    96,618 (- 9.1)
 Mitsubishi    40,157 (-13.0)    83,611 (-21.3)
 Daihatsu      18,538 ( +8.9)    81,570 (+24.6)
**Fuji Heavy   17,428 (+18.5)    63,792 (+25.3)
    	
    *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co 
and Hino Motors Co.	
    **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the
Subaru brand.

