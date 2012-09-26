FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan automakers August output, exports
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan automakers August output, exports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26, TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's largest automaker, Toyota
Motor Corp, said on Wednesday its global output rose
10.5 percent in August from a year earlier to 693,251 vehicles.
    The following are figures for domestic output, exports,
overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight
carmakers for August, with percentage changes from the year
before.
 
              Japan Output       Exports  
*Toyota       262,164  (+3.9)   138,965  (+0.7)
 Nissan        88,096  (-1.3)    50,106 (-13.4)
 Honda         69,461 (+23.3)    10,791 (-37.1)
 Suzuki        80,082  (-7.1)    20,526  (+2.6)
 Mazda         66,454  (-2.9)    44,495 (-23.9)
 Mitsubishi    38,567  (-4.6)    30,194  (-2.3)
 Daihatsu      55,912 (+13.9)       305 (-87.5)
**Fuji Heavy   37,287 (+45.9)    24,617 (+32.7)
 
              Overseas Output    Global Output
*Toyota       431,087 (+15.0)   693,251 (+10.5)
 Nissan       298,966  (+1.1)   387,062  (+0.5)
 Honda        262,926 (+28.2)   332,387 (+27.1)
 Suzuki        99,619 (-16.9)   179,701 (-12.8)
 Mazda         32,618 (+27.4)    99,072  (+5.3)
 Mitsubishi    48,683 (+33.5)    87,250 (+13.5)
 Daihatsu      15,418  (-0.5)    71,330 (-10.5)
**Fuji Heavy   18,907 (+38.8)    56,194 (+32.9)
    
    *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co 
and Hino Motors Co 
    **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the
Subaru brand.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.