TABLE-Japan automakers July output, exports

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, said on Wednesday its global output rose 28.6 percent in July from a year earlier to 764,787 vehicles. The following are figures for domestic output, exports, overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight car makers for July, with percentage changes from the year before. Japan Output Exports *Toyota 341,200 (+30.1) 172,018 (+16.9) Nissan 103,107 (- 7.8) 62,073 (-10.3) Honda 88,410 (+24.9) 15,237 (-30.5) Suzuki 98,354 (+11.2) 18,631 (-20.5) Mazda 71,880 (- 9.6) 53,600 (- 1.9) Mitsubishi 46,489 (- 8.5) 30,934 (-24.6) Daihatsu 79,009 (+49.3) 883 (-58.7) **Fuji Heavy 50,547 (+51.1) 35,856 (+60.2) Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 423,587 (+27.5) 764,787 (+28.6) Nissan 305,202 (+10.2) 408,309 (+ 5.1) Honda 256,770 (+88.9) 345,180 (+67.0) Suzuki 130,123(- 6.8) 228,477 (+ 0.1) Mazda 26,599 (+23.9) 101,479 (- 1.8) Mitsubishi 47,530 (+12.0) 94,019 (+ 0.8) Daihatsu 18,446 (- 1.7) 97,455 (+35.9) **Fuji Heavy 8,108 (+27.2) 58,655 (+47.2) *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co. **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand.