TABLE-Japan automakers July output, exports
August 28, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s largest automaker Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that its global output fell 1.8 percent in July from a year earlier to 750,806 vehicles.

The following are figures for domestic output, exports, overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan’s eight carmakers for July with percentage changes from the year before. JULY

Japan Output Exports *Toyota 319,274 (-6.4) 167,612 (-2.6) Nissan 102,237 (-0.8) 59,746 (-3.7) Honda 66,368 (-24.9) 10,625 (-30.3) Suzuki 87,213 (-11.3) 13,586 (-27.1) Mazda 89,116 (+24.0) 61,353 (+14.5) Mitsubishi 61,374 (+29.7) 31,672 (-1.3) Daihatsu 78,489 (-0.7) 733 (-17.0) **Fuji Heavy 57,529 (+13.8) 41,572 (+15.9)

Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 431,532 (+1.9) 750,806 (-1.8) Nissan 273,179 (-10.5) 375,416 (-8.1) Honda 272,563 (+6.2) 338,931 (-1.8) Suzuki 153,269 (+17.8) 240,482 (+5.3) Mazda 23,638 (-17.9) 112,754 (+12.0) Mitsubishi 51,627 (+10.3) 113,001 (+20.1) Daihatsu 40,479 (+12.8) 119,238 (+3.6) **Fuji Heavy 7,761 (-4.3) 65,290 (+11.3)

*Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co.

**Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
