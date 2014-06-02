FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan overall auto sales down 1.2 pct in May
#Asia
June 2, 2014

TABLE-Japan overall auto sales down 1.2 pct in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Japan's industry-wide auto sales,
including 660cc mini-vehicles, dropped 1.2 percent in May from a
year earlier to 363,370 vehicles, industry data showed on
Monday, as the pace of decline eased from the previous month
when a sales tax hike sapped demand.
    A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with
year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.

 YEAR-TO-DATE             JAN-MAY 2014    JAN-MAY 2013     
 Total                  2,553,252 (+12.9)  2,260,820
 Registered vehicles    1,505,431 (+ 9.6)  1,374,119
 Minivehicles           1,047,821 (+18.2)    886,701

 MAY                        2014              2013
 Total                    363,370 (- 1.2)    367,648 
 Registered vehicles      206,906 (- 5.6)    219,099 
 Minivehicles             156,464 (+ 5.3)    148,549  
       
 APRIL                      2014              2013
 Total                    345,225 (- 5.5)    365,164 
 Registered vehicles      188,864 (-11.4)    213,165 
 Minivehicles             156,361 (+ 2.9)    151,999    
 
 MARCH                      2014                2013            
               
 Total                    783,384 (+17.4)    667,128 
 Registered vehicles      481,039 (+14.5)    420,069 
 Minivehicles             302,345 (+22.4)    247,059 

 FEBRUARY                   2014               2013
 Total                    565,170 (+18.4)    477,379 
 Registered vehicles      336,176 (+15.0)    292,453 
 Minivehicles             228,992 (+23.8)    184,926 

 JANUARY
 Total                    496,105 (+29.4)    383,501 
 Registered vehicles      292,446 (+27.5)    229,333 
 Minivehicles             203,659 (+32.1)    154,168 

    Sources: Registered vehicle data provided by the Japan
Automobile Dealers Association. 
    Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Light Motor Vehicle
and Motorcycle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.

 (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

