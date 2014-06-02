FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales down 5.6 pct in May
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 2, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales down 5.6 pct in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Japan, excluding
660cc mini vehicles, fell 5.6 percent to 206,906 vehicles in May
from a year earlier, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association
said on Monday.
    Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including
the Lexus brand, fell 8.7 percent while Honda Motor Co 
soared 64.3 percent and Nissan Motor Co dropped 20.2
percent.
    The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for May:
    
    TOTAL                      206,906 (- 5.6)
    Cars                       178,653 (- 6.9)
    Trucks                      27,740 (+ 4.7)
    Buses                          513 (-19.0)
    
    Toyota Motor       96,929 (- 8.7)
       - Toyota brand           94,479 (- 8.0)
       - Lexus*                  2,450 (-27.8)
    Nissan Motor       26,526 (-20.2)
    Honda Motor        30,089 (+64.3)
    Mazda Motor        10,528 (-19.0)
    Fuji Heavy          6,409 (-29.6)
    Suzuki Motor        5,801 (- 0.6)
    Mitsubishi Motors   2,349 (-23.2)
    Imports                     20,602 (-20.7)
    
    *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor.

 (Reporting by Yoko Kubota in Tokyo; Editing by Anand Basu)


