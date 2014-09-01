FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan Aug overall auto sales fall 9.1 pct, lowest in 3 yrs
#Asia
September 1, 2014

TABLE-Japan Aug overall auto sales fall 9.1 pct, lowest in 3 yrs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japan's industry-wide auto sales,
including 660cc minivehicles,  fell 9.1 percent in August from a
year earlier to 333,471 vehicles, the lowest monthly volume in
three years, industry data showed on Monday.
    Sales retreated with the disappearance of a backlog that had
accumulated during a rush of demand before an April 1 sales tax
hike. The lingering dampening effect of the tax increase also
overwhelmed an expected lift from summer bonus payments,
industry officials said.
    Monthly data from September forward is unlikely to show
year-on-year increases for some time given strong year-ago
figures, which were inflated as consumers rushed to make
purchases to beat the sales tax rise.
    A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with
year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.

 YEAR-TO-DATE             JAN-JULY 2014   JAN-JULY 2013     
 Total                  3,799,537 (+ 7.0)  3,550,507
 Registered vehicles    2,263,094 (+ 5.6)  2,142,757
 Minivehicles           1,536,443 (+ 9.1)  1,407,750

 AUGUST                     2014              2013
 Total                    333,471 (- 9.1)    366,754 
 Registered vehicles      206,606 (- 5.0)    217,411 
 Minivehicles             126,865 (-15.1)    149,343 
     
 JULY                       2014              2013
 Total                    460,260 (- 2.5)    472,108 
 Registered vehicles      285,886 (+ 0.6)    284,314 
 Minivehicles             174,374 (- 7.1)    187,794 
    
 JUNE                       2014              2013
 Total                    452,555 (+ 0.4)    450,825 
 Registered vehicles      265,171 (- 0.7)    266,913 
 Minivehicles             187,384 (+ 1.9)    183,912  
    
 MAY                        2014              2013
 Total                    363,370 (- 1.2)    367,648 
 Registered vehicles      206,906 (- 5.6)    219,099 
 Minivehicles             156,464 (+ 5.3)    148,549  
       
 APRIL                      2014              2013
 Total                    345,225 (- 5.5)    365,164 
 Registered vehicles      188,864 (-11.4)    213,165 
 Minivehicles             156,361 (+ 2.9)    151,999    
 
 MARCH                      2014                2013            
               
 Total                    783,384 (+17.4)    667,128 
 Registered vehicles      481,039 (+14.5)    420,069 
 Minivehicles             302,345 (+22.4)    247,059 

 FEBRUARY                   2014               2013
 Total                    565,170 (+18.4)    477,379 
 Registered vehicles      336,176 (+15.0)    292,453 
 Minivehicles             228,992 (+23.8)    184,926 

 JANUARY
 Total                    496,105 (+29.4)    383,501 
 Registered vehicles      292,446 (+27.5)    229,333 
 Minivehicles             203,659 (+32.1)    154,168 

    Sources: Registered vehicle data provided by the Japan
Automobile Dealers Association. 
    Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Light Motor Vehicle
and Motorcycle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.

 (Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Edmund Klamann in TOKYO)

