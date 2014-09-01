FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales fall 5.0 pct in August
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 1, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales fall 5.0 pct in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Japan, excluding
660cc mini vehicles, fell 5.0 percent to 206,606 units in August
from a year earlier, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association
said on Monday.
    Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including
the Lexus brand, fell 12.2 percent while Honda Motor Co 
surged 57 percent and Nissan Motor Co dropped 21
percent.
    The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for August:
    
    TOTAL                      206,606 (- 5.0)
    Cars                       177,749 (- 5.9)
    Trucks                      27,877 (+ 1.0)
    Buses                          980 (+ 5.2)
    
    Toyota Motor       92,038 (-12.2)
       - Toyota brand           89,258 (-12.0)
       - Lexus*                  2,780 (-19.0)
    Nissan Motor       25,626 (-21.0)
    Honda Motor        29,811 (+57.0)
    Mazda Motor         9,700 (-15.4)
    Fuji Heavy**        9,852 (+15.9)
    Suzuki Motor        5,236 (- 8.4)
    Mitsubishi Motors   2,370 (-32.9)
    Imports                     21,514 (-10.2)
    
    *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor.
    **Fuji Heavy makes vehicles under the Subaru brand.

 (Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Edmund Klamann in Tokyo)

