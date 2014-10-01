TABLE-Japan Sept overall auto sales fall pct 0.8 pct

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japan's industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc minivehicles, fell 0.8 percent in September from a year earlier to 518,774 vehicles, retreating for a third month in a row, industry data showed on Wednesday. Auto sales in the country have declined year-on-year in every month except for June since a rise in the sales tax by 3 percentage points to 8 percent. A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses. YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-SEPT 2014 JAN-SEPT 2013 Total 4,318,313 (+ 6.0) 4,073,265 Registered vehicles 2,578,420 (+ 4.5) 2,467,072 Minivehicles 1,739,893 (+ 8.3) 1,606,193 SEPTEMBER 2014 2013 Total 518,774 (- 0.8) 522,728 Registered vehicles 315,326 (- 2.8) 324,315 Minivehicles 203,448 (+ 2.5) 198,443 AUGUST 2014 2013 Total 333,470 (- 9.1) 366,754 Registered vehicles 206,606 (- 5.0) 217,411 Minivehicles 126,864 (-15.1) 149,343 JULY 2014 2013 Total 460,260 (- 2.5) 472,108 Registered vehicles 285,886 (+ 0.6) 284,314 Minivehicles 174,374 (- 7.1) 187,794 JUNE 2014 2013 Total 452,555 (+ 0.4) 450,825 Registered vehicles 265,171 (- 0.7) 266,913 Minivehicles 187,384 (+ 1.9) 183,912 MAY 2014 2013 Total 363,370 (- 1.2) 367,648 Registered vehicles 206,906 (- 5.6) 219,099 Minivehicles 156,464 (+ 5.3) 148,549 APRIL 2014 2013 Total 345,225 (- 5.5) 365,164 Registered vehicles 188,864 (-11.4) 213,165 Minivehicles 156,361 (+ 2.9) 151,999 MARCH 2014 2013 Total 783,384 (+17.4) 667,128 Registered vehicles 481,039 (+14.5) 420,069 Minivehicles 302,345 (+22.4) 247,059 FEBRUARY 2014 2013 Total 565,170 (+18.4) 477,379 Registered vehicles 336,176 (+15.0) 292,453 Minivehicles 228,992 (+23.8) 184,926 JANUARY Total 496,105 (+29.4) 383,501 Registered vehicles 292,446 (+27.5) 229,333 Minivehicles 203,659 (+32.1) 154,168 Sources: Registered vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association. Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Yoko Kubota; editing by Jane Baird)