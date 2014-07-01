FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales down 0.7 pct in June
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 1, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales down 0.7 pct in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Japan, excluding
660cc mini vehicles, fell 0.7 percent to 265,171 vehicles in
June from a year earlier, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Tuesday.
    Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including
the Lexus brand, fell 2.5 percent while Honda Motor Co 
soared 48.1 percent and Nissan Motor Co dropped 15.5
percent.
    The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for June:
    
    TOTAL                      265,171 (- 0.7)
    Cars                       229,037 (- 1.8)
    Trucks                      35,337 (+ 7.2)
    Buses                          797 (+ 3.0)
    
    Toyota Motor      132,689 (- 2.5)
       - Toyota brand          121,942 (+ 0.4)
       - Lexus*                  2,812 (-28.5)
    Nissan Motor       31,519 (-15.5)
    Honda Motor        39,628 (+48.1)
    Mazda Motor        10,747 (-26.4)
    Fuji Heavy**        8,017 (-24.3)
    Suzuki Motor        7,014 (- 0.7)
    Mitsubishi Motors   3,759 (+23.1)
    Imports                     27,183 (-21.5)
    
    *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor.
    **Fuji Heavy makes vehicles under the Subaru brand.

 (Reporting by Yoko Kubota in Tokyo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.