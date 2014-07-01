FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan overall auto sales up 0.4 pct in June
#Asia
July 1, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Japan overall auto sales up 0.4 pct in June

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Japan's industry-wide auto sales,
including 660cc mini-vehicles, rose 0.4 percent in June from a
year earlier to 452,555 vehicles, returning to an increase for
the first time in three months after a sales tax hike in April,
industry data showed on Tuesday.
    A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with
year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.

 YEAR-TO-DATE             JAN-JUNE 2014    JAN-JUNE 2013     
 Total                  3,005,806 (+10.8)  2,711,645
 Registered vehicles    1,770,602 (+ 7.9)  1,641,032
 Minivehicles           1,235,204 (+15.4)  1,070,613
 
 JUNE                       2014              2013
 Total                    452,555 (+ 0.4)    450,825 
 Registered vehicles      265,171 (- 0.7)    266,913 
 Minivehicles             187,384 (+ 1.9)    183,912  
 
 MAY                        2014              2013
 Total                    363,370 (- 1.2)    367,648 
 Registered vehicles      206,906 (- 5.6)    219,099 
 Minivehicles             156,463(+ 5.3)    148,549  
       
 APRIL                      2014              2013
 Total                    345,225 (- 5.5)    365,164 
 Registered vehicles      188,864 (-11.4)    213,165 
 Minivehicles             156,361 (+ 2.9)    151,999    
 
 MARCH                      2014                2013            
               
 Total                    783,384 (+17.4)    667,128 
 Registered vehicles      481,039 (+14.5)    420,069 
 Minivehicles             302,345 (+22.4)    247,059 

 FEBRUARY                   2014               2013
 Total                    565,170 (+18.4)    477,379 
 Registered vehicles      336,176 (+15.0)    292,453 
 Minivehicles             228,992 (+23.8)    184,926 

 JANUARY
 Total                    496,105 (+29.4)    383,501 
 Registered vehicles      292,446 (+27.5)    229,333 
 Minivehicles             203,659 (+32.1)    154,168 

    Sources: Registered vehicle data provided by the Japan
Automobile Dealers Association. 
    Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Light Motor Vehicle
and Motorcycle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.

 (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
