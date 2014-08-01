TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales up 0.6 pct in July

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc mini vehicles, rose 0.6 percent to 285,886 units in July from a year earlier, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Friday. Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including the Lexus brand, fell 1.9 percent while Honda Motor Co soared 65.4 percent and Nissan Motor Co dropped 14.9 percent. The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for July: TOTAL 285,886 (+ 0.6) Cars 250,689 (+ 0.3) Trucks 34,171 (+ 2.0) Buses 1,026 (+14.1) Toyota Motor 144,313 (- 1.9) - Toyota brand 141,072 (- 1.3) - Lexus* 3,241 (-22.5) Nissan Motor 35,839 (-14.9) Honda Motor 39,735 (+65.4) Mazda Motor 11,153 (-29.3) Fuji Heavy** 12,056 (+ 3.5) Suzuki Motor 7,142 (- 1.7) Mitsubishi Motors 3,115 (- 9.1) Imports 23,193 (- 0.9) *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. **Fuji Heavy makes vehicles under the Subaru brand. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota in Tokyo)