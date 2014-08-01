FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales up 0.6 pct in July
August 1, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales up 0.6 pct in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc
mini vehicles, rose 0.6 percent to 285,886 units in July from a
year earlier, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on
Friday.
    Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including
the Lexus brand, fell 1.9 percent while Honda Motor Co 
soared 65.4 percent and Nissan Motor Co dropped 14.9
percent.
    The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for July:
    
    TOTAL                      285,886 (+ 0.6)
    Cars                       250,689 (+ 0.3)
    Trucks                      34,171 (+ 2.0)
    Buses                        1,026 (+14.1)
    
    Toyota Motor      144,313 (- 1.9)
       - Toyota brand          141,072 (- 1.3)
       - Lexus*                  3,241 (-22.5)
    Nissan Motor       35,839 (-14.9)
    Honda Motor        39,735 (+65.4)
    Mazda Motor        11,153 (-29.3)
    Fuji Heavy**       12,056 (+ 3.5)
    Suzuki Motor        7,142 (- 1.7)
    Mitsubishi Motors   3,115 (- 9.1)
    Imports                     23,193 (- 0.9)
    
    *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor.
    **Fuji Heavy makes vehicles under the Subaru brand.

 (Reporting by Yoko Kubota in Tokyo)

