TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales +78.2 pct in March

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, jumped 78.2 percent in March from a year earlier to 497,959 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Monday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, climbed 104 percent, while Nissan Motor Co rose 77.6 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 55.2 percent.

The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for March:

TOTAL 497,959 (+78.2) Cars 443,727 (+82.0) Trucks 51,758 (+54.2) Toyota Motor 231,358 (+101.0)

- Toyota brand 225,921 (+104.1)

- Lexus* 5,437 (+23.1) Nissan Motor 81,145 (+77.6) Honda Motor 67,267 (+55.2) Mazda Motor 24,839 (+62.1) Mitsubishi Motors 9,832 (+46.0) Suzuki Motor 12,055 (+41.6) Fuji Heavy 15,670 (+106.9) Imports 41,476 (+40.6)

*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005.