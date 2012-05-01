FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan April non-mini auto sales +92 pct, a year after quake
May 1, 2012 / 5:35 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan April non-mini auto sales +92 pct, a year after quake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 92 percent in April, the biggest monthly rise on record, after sales a year earlier plunged on supply disruptions from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Sales climbed to 208,977 vehicles, though this was still 5.9 percent short of the tally for April 2010, data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association showed on Tuesday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including the Lexus brand, rose 185 percent, while Nissan Motor Co climbed 51.6 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 61.5 percent.

The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for April: TOTAL 208,977 (+92.0) Cars 187,036 (+92.6) Trucks 20,939 (+85.7) Toyota Motor 106,006 (+184.9)

- Toyota brand 102,550 (+188.4)

- Lexus* 3,456 (+108.7) Nissan Motor 26,396 (+51.6) Honda Motor 30,561 (+61.5) Mazda Motor 10,306 (+56.2) Mitsubishi Motors 2,285 (-35.0) Suzuki Motor 7,635 (+78.1) Fuji Heavy 5,237 (+37.6) Imports 15,203 (- 8.6)

*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005.

