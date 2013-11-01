FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales up 17.3 pct in October
November 1, 2013 / 5:32 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales up 17.3 pct in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc
minivehicles, jumped 17.3 percent in October from a year earlier
to 264,587 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association
said on Friday.
    Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including
the Lexus brand, rose 11.8 percent, while Honda Motor Co
 soared 90 percent and Nissan Motor Co fell 2.2
percent.
    The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for October:
        
    TOTAL                   264,587 (+17.3)
    Cars                    232,922 (+18.6)
    Trucks                   30,847 (+ 8.8)
    Buses                       818 (+12.4)
 
 Toyota Motor      131,432 (+11.8)
   - Toyota brand           127,122 (+11.1)
   - Lexus*                   4,310 (+37.8)
 Nissan Motor       33,993 (- 2.2)
 Honda Motor        38,012 (+90.0)
 Mazda Motor        11,501 (+25.6)
 Mitsubishi Motors   3,414 (-36.5)
 Suzuki Motor        5,398 (+ 9.2)
 Fuji Heavy          8,239 (+ 0.8)
 Imports                     24,172 (+ 2.4)
 
    *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.

