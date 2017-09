TABLE-Japan overall auto sales rise 25 percent in December

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc mini-vehicles, rose 25 percent in December from a year earlier to 423,210 vehicles, industry data showed on Monday.

Annual sales in the world’s third-biggest auto market rose 0.1 percent in 2013 to 5.38 million vehicles.

A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses. YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-DEC 2013 JAN-DEC 2012 Total 5,375,513 (+0.1) 5,369,720 Registered vehicles 3,262,522 (-3.8) 3,390,274 Minivehicles 2,112,991 (+6.7) 1,979,446

DECEMBER 2013 2012 Total 423,210 (+25.0) 338,503 Registered vehicles 254,464 (+18.7) 214,429 Minivehicles 168,746 (+36.0) 124,074 NOVEMBER 2013 2012 Total 457,369 (+16.1) 393,941 Registered vehicles 276,399 (+13.3) 243,974 Minivehicles 180,970 (+20.7) 149,967 OCTOBER 2013 2012 Total 421,669 (+17.3) 359,333 Registered vehicles 264,587 (+17.3) 225,543 Minivehicles 157,082 (+17.4) 133,790 SEPTEMBER 2013 2012 Total 522,758 (+17.0) 446,686 Registered vehicles 324,315 (+12.4) 288,479 Minivehicles 198,443 (+25.4) 158,207 AUGUST 2013 2012 Total 366,754 (-1.1) 370,776 Registered vehicles 217,411 (-6.4) 232,372 Minivehicles 149,343 (+7.9) 138,404 JULY 2013 2012 Total 472,108 (-8.0) 513,125 Registered vehicles 284,314 (-13.5) 328,543 Minivehicles 187,794 (+1.7) 184,582 JUNE 2013 2012 Total 450,825 (-10.8) 505,341 Registered vehicles 266,913 (-15.8) 317,152 Minivehicles 183,912 (-2.3) 188,189 MAY 2013 2012 Total 367,648 (-6.9) 394,947 Registered vehicles 219,099 (-7.3) 236,366 Minivehicles 148,549 (-6.3) 158,581 APRIL 2013 2012 Total 365,164 (+1.5) 359,630 Registered vehicles 213,165 (+2.0) 208,977 Minivehicles 151,999 (+0.9) 150,653 MARCH 2013 2012 Total 667,128 (-11.3) 751,888 Registered vehicles 420,069 (-15.6) 497,959 Minivehicles 247,059 (-2.7) 253,929 FEBRUARY 2013 2012 Total 477,379 (-8.1) 519,626 Registered vehicles 292,453 (-12.2) 333,213 Minivehicles 184,926 (-0.8) 186,413 JANUARY 2013 2012 Total 383,501 (-7.8) 415,924 Registered vehicles 229,333 (-12.9) 263,267 Minivehicles 154,168 (+1.0) 152,657 Sources: Registered vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association. Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)