TABLE-Japan overall auto sales rise 18.4 percent in February
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 3, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Japan overall auto sales rise 18.4 percent in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Japan's industry-wide auto sales,
including 660cc mini-vehicles, rose 18.4 percent in February
from a year earlier to 565,170 vehicles, industry data showed on
Monday.
    A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with
year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.

 YEAR-TO-DATE             JAN-FEB 2014     JAN-FEB 2013     
 Total                   1,061,275 (+23.3)   860,880
 Registered vehicles       628,622 (+20.5)   521,786
 Minivehicles              432,653 (+27.6)   339,094

 FEBRUARY                   2014               2013
 Total                    565,170 (+18.4)    477,379 
 Registered vehicles      336,176 (+15.0)    292,453 
 Minivehicles             228,994 (+23.8)    184,926 
 
 JANUARY                          
 Total                    496,105 (+29.4)    383,501 
 Registered vehicles      292,446 (+27.5)    229,333 
 Minivehicles             203,659 (+32.1)    154,168 

    Sources: Registered vehicle data provided by the Japan
Automobile Dealers Association. 
    Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Light Motor Vehicle
and Motorcycle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.

 (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
