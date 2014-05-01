FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales down 11.4 pct in April
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 1, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales down 11.4 pct in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc
mini vehicles, fell 11.4 percent to 188,864 vehicles in April
from a year earlier, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association
said on Thursday, after a sales tax hike that took place last
month sapped demand.
    Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including
the Lexus brand, fell 17.2 percent while Honda Motor Co 
soared 72.4 percent and Nissan Motor Co dropped 20.9
percent.
    The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for April:
    
    TOTAL                      188,864 (-11.4)
    Cars                       165,486 (-11.8)
    Trucks                      22,735 (- 7.8)
    Buses                          643 (-28.6)
    
    Toyota Motor       92,440 (-17.2)
       - Toyota brand           90,108 (-16.8)
       - Lexus*                  2,332 (-30.8)
    Nissan Motor       23,593 (-20.9)
    Honda Motor        31,329 (+72.4)
    Mazda Motor         7,396 (-26.2)
    Fuji Heavy          6,039 (-37.1)
    Suzuki Motor        6,411 (+ 2.1)
    Mitsubishi Motors   1,684 (-39.7)
    Imports                     15,578 (-24.4)
    
    *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor.

 (Reporting by Yoko Kubota in Tokyo; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.