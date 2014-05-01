TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales down 11.4 pct in April

May 1 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc mini vehicles, fell 11.4 percent to 188,864 vehicles in April from a year earlier, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Thursday, after a sales tax hike that took place last month sapped demand. Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including the Lexus brand, fell 17.2 percent while Honda Motor Co soared 72.4 percent and Nissan Motor Co dropped 20.9 percent. The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for April: TOTAL 188,864 (-11.4) Cars 165,486 (-11.8) Trucks 22,735 (- 7.8) Buses 643 (-28.6) Toyota Motor 92,440 (-17.2) - Toyota brand 90,108 (-16.8) - Lexus* 2,332 (-30.8) Nissan Motor 23,593 (-20.9) Honda Motor 31,329 (+72.4) Mazda Motor 7,396 (-26.2) Fuji Heavy 6,039 (-37.1) Suzuki Motor 6,411 (+ 2.1) Mitsubishi Motors 1,684 (-39.7) Imports 15,578 (-24.4) *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota in Tokyo; Editing by Anand Basu)