Japan auto lobby sees car sales rising 6.5 pct in FY2016/17

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s automobile lobby on Thursday said it expected domestic sales of new cars, trucks and buses to rise an annual 6.5 percent in the year beginning April as drivers squeeze in purchases ahead of a rise in consumption tax expected next year.

The Japanese Automobile Manufacturers Association expects domestic sales to rise to 5.26 million in the coming year, following an expected 6.8 percent slide in the year ending this month, which would mark a second straight year of decline.

Passenger car sales received a boost in the year to April 2014, when the government raised consumption tax to 8 percent from 5 percent, the association said, while adding that any bump up this year may be limited due to a smaller rise to 10 percent expected in April 2017.