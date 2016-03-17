FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan auto lobby sees car sales rising 6.5 pct in FY2016/17
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 17, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

Japan auto lobby sees car sales rising 6.5 pct in FY2016/17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s automobile lobby on Thursday said it expected domestic sales of new cars, trucks and buses to rise an annual 6.5 percent in the year beginning April as drivers squeeze in purchases ahead of a rise in consumption tax expected next year.

The Japanese Automobile Manufacturers Association expects domestic sales to rise to 5.26 million in the coming year, following an expected 6.8 percent slide in the year ending this month, which would mark a second straight year of decline.

Passenger car sales received a boost in the year to April 2014, when the government raised consumption tax to 8 percent from 5 percent, the association said, while adding that any bump up this year may be limited due to a smaller rise to 10 percent expected in April 2017.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.