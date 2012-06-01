FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales jump 66.3 pct in May
June 1, 2012

TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales jump 66.3 pct in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 66.3 percent in May from a
year earlier to 236,366 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Friday.	
    Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding
the Lexus brand, jumped more than two-fold, while those at
Nissan Motor Co rose 17.4 percent and Honda Motor Co
 gained 48.3 percent.	
    The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for May:	
 	
 TOTAL                   236,366 (+66.3)
 Cars                    210,818 (+64.0)
 Trucks                   24,812 (+86.2)
 	
 Toyota Motor      164,413 (+125.4)
   - Toyota brand            50,522 (+127.2)
   - Lexus*                   3,177 (+77.6)
 Nissan Motor       32,927 (+17.4)
 Honda Motor        31,576 (+48.3)
 Mazda Motor        13,193 (+55.0)
 Mitsubishi Motors   3,486 (-14.1)
 Suzuki Motor        7,794 (+43.4)
 Fuji Heavy          5,492 (- 2.3)
 Imports                     20,814 (+ 8.2)
 	
    *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.

