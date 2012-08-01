FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales rise 36.1 pct in July
August 1, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales rise 36.1 pct in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 36 percent in July from a
year earlier to 328,543 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Wednesday.
    Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding
the Lexus brand, rose 63 percent, while Nissan Motor Co 
rose 7.4 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 35 percent.
     The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for July:
 
 TOTAL                   328,543 (+ 36.1)
 Cars                    295,581 (+ 37.3)
 Trucks                   32,175 (+ 27.3)
 
 Toyota Motor      170,147 (+ 60.0)
   - Toyota brand           165,666 (+ 62.8)
   - Lexus*                   4,481 (-  1.0)
 Nissan Motor       44,885 (+  7.4)
 Honda Motor        45,627 (+ 35.3)
 Mazda Motor        16,890 (-  6.3)
 Mitsubishi Motors   3,856 (- 18.6)
 Suzuki Motor        8,269 (+ 16.0)
 Fuji Heavy         10,191 (+ 64.9)
 Imports                     24,867 (+ 16.2)
 
    *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.

