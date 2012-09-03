FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales +7.3 pct in August
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales +7.3 pct in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 7.3 percent in August from a
year earlier to 232,372 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Monday.
    Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding
the Lexus brand, rose 17.8 percent, while Nissan Motor Co
 fell 7.0 percent and Honda Motor Co retreated
4.6 percent.
     The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for August:
 
 TOTAL                   232,372 (+ 7.3)
 Cars                    205,012 (+ 8.7)
 Trucks                   26,529 (- 0.4)
 
 Toyota Motor      119,161 (+16.4)
   - Toyota brand           115,897 (+17.8)
   - Lexus*                   3,264 (-17.9)
 Nissan Motor       31,405 (- 7.0)
 Honda Motor        24,376 (- 4.6)
 Mazda Motor        12,826 (+ 6.1)
 Mitsubishi Motors   3,898 (- 4.7)
 Suzuki Motor        6,752 (+26.7)
 Fuji Heavy          6,798 (+26.2)
 Imports                     22,233 (+11.2)
 
    *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.