TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales up 13.3 pct in November

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, jumped 13.3 percent in November from a year earlier to 276,399 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Monday. Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including the Lexus brand, rose 0.7 percent, while Honda Motor Co soared 111.4 percent and Nissan Motor Co increased 3.7 percent. The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for November: TOTAL 276,399 (+13.3) Cars 242,497 (+13.4) Trucks 33,135 (+12.4) Buses 767 (+ 4.9) Toyota Motor 126,119 (+ 0.7) - Toyota brand 122,124 (+ 0.1) - Lexus* 3,995 (+26.3) Nissan Motor 35,931 (+ 3.7) Honda Motor 41,330 (+111.4) Mazda Motor 14,518 (+36.6) Mitsubishi Motors 4,813 (- 8.0) Suzuki Motor 5,724 (+ 8.5) Fuji Heavy 9,288 (-21.9) Imports 28,495 (+ 7.5) *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)