TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales up 13.3 pct in November
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 2, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales up 13.3 pct in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc
minivehicles, jumped 13.3 percent in November from a year
earlier to 276,399 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Monday.
    Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including
the Lexus brand, rose 0.7 percent, while Honda Motor Co 
soared 111.4 percent and Nissan Motor Co increased 3.7
percent.
    The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for November:
        
    TOTAL                   276,399 (+13.3)
    Cars                    242,497 (+13.4)
    Trucks                   33,135 (+12.4)
    Buses                       767 (+ 4.9)
 
 Toyota Motor      126,119 (+ 0.7)
   - Toyota brand           122,124 (+ 0.1)
   - Lexus*                   3,995 (+26.3)
 Nissan Motor       35,931 (+ 3.7)
 Honda Motor        41,330 (+111.4)
 Mazda Motor        14,518 (+36.6)
 Mitsubishi Motors   4,813 (- 8.0)
 Suzuki Motor        5,724 (+ 8.5)
 Fuji Heavy          9,288 (-21.9)
 Imports                     28,495 (+ 7.5)
 
    *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.
    

 (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

