TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 7.3 percent in August from a year earlier to 232,372 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Monday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, rose 17.8 percent, while Nissan Motor Co fell 7.0 percent and Honda Motor Co retreated 4.6 percent.