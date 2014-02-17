FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Heavy snow slows production at Japanese automakers
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Heavy snow slows production at Japanese automakers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japanese car makers including Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co suspended operations at some of its plants in central and eastern Japan after heavy snow disrupted their supply chains and prevented workers from commuting.

Heavy snow hit Tokyo and other parts of eastern Japan on Friday and over the weekend, snarling traffic on some of the most heavily travelled roads in the region.

Toyota has suspended operations at four of its plants near its headquarters in central Japan including the Tsutsumi plant, where it makes the Prius, and the Tahara plant, where it makes the Lexus LS, after parts deliveries were disrupted, spokesman Ryo Sakai said.

Toyota has yet to decide when it will resume operations, he said.

Honda, which stopped operations of two plants in eastern Japan on Friday, resumed operations at one of them on Monday, said spokeswoman Eriko Hata. “If the road conditions are better, we can probably resume regular operations on Tuesday,” she said.

Fuji Heavy Industries, maker of Subaru cars, suspended on Monday operations at its Yajima plant in eastern Japan, where it makes the Legacy and the Forester among other vehicles, as well as at its engine and transmission plant nearby, said spokesman Shunsuke Koike.

Suzuki Motor Corp has also also suspended operations at three of its plants in central Japan due to parts supply disruptions, spokesman Hideki Taguchi said. Both Fuji Heavy and Suzuki have not decided on when they will restart operations, company spokesmen said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.