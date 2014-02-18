Toyota reopens 3 plants in Japan suspended due to snow

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp has resumed operations at three plants in central Japan that were suspended after heavy snow disrupted the supply of parts, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Takaoka, Motomachi and Tahara factories reopened on Tuesday morning after being suspended a day earlier.

The Tsutsumi plant, where Toyota produces the popular Prius hybrid, will remain suspended on Tuesday morning after being closed all day on Monday, the spokesman said. Plans from the afternoon and beyond are still undecided.

Heavy snow around Japan has closed off many roads, widely disrupting the delivery of goods and suspending car production also at Honda Motor Co, Suzuki Motor Corp and Subaru maker Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Dominic Lau)