Japan regulator tells regional banks to improve forex risks -sources
April 26, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

Japan regulator tells regional banks to improve forex risks -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial regulator has told regional lenders to shore up their foreign currency funding risks as falling domestic interest rates push them to invest more in foreign bonds, two sources with the knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The Financial Services Agency interviewed 31 regional banks and found that many relied on funding of less than one year for about 90 percent of their foreign currency funding, said the sources, who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

The Agency is concerned that the short-term nature of the banks funding does not match up with the longer time horizons of their loans.

The agency urged the lenders to diversify their foreign currency funding sources, and to devise more practical contingency plans for potential cases of severe market stress. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada and Sumito Ito; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

