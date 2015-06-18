Japan bankers head: new governance code will make it easy to sell stock holdings

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - The chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association on Thursday said a requirement in Japan’s new corporate governance code is likely to make it easier for lenders to sell their holdings of clients’ stocks.

Japanese banks own billions of dollars worth of client shares under a time-honoured practice aimed at cementing ties. Critics say the tradition makes banks vulnerable to market swings, but efforts to reduce holdings have often been met with resistance by clients reluctant to lose stable investors.

Under the financial regulator’s governance code, effective from this month, companies are required to explain to investors the rationale for any shares held for business relations only.

As companies also hold shares in banks, the need to justify such arrangements will make them more understanding of banks’ efforts to reduce holdings, Yasuhiro Sato said at a news conference.

Banks hold so much stock that the fluctuation of their value undermines the soundness of banks’ capital base, said Sato, who is also president of Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Japan’s second-largest lender by assets.

“We might have hit a brick wall,” he said of Mizuho’s efforts to sell client stocks, adding it would benefit banks to sell shares now while the stock market is buoyant.

Japan’s top three banks - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc , Mizuho, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - hold a combined 6.5 trillion yen ($53 billion) worth of Japanese stocks. The bulk are held for business relations purposes, industry officials said.

Mizuho’s portfolio, for instance, includes shares of Central Japan Railway Co and East Japan Railway Co, worth about $1.2 billion each at the end of March 2014.

Mizuho currently holds 2 trillion yen worth of domestic shares at book value, versus a peak of 7 trillion yen at the end of March 2002.

“I don’t think we will sell all of the 2 trillion yen worth of stocks we own in one year, but I am confident we can steadily make progress,” Sato said.