Japan regional bank lobby: doesn't see risks from JGB yield rise
September 17, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Japan regional bank lobby: doesn't see risks from JGB yield rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The head of Japan’s regional banking industry lobby said on Wednesday that he did not see any risks materialising from the current rise in long-term Japanese government bond yields.

Kazuyoshi Terakado, chairman of the Regional Banks Association of Japan, also said at a regular news conference that future policy action should take into account any possible negative impact from a weak yen.

He declined to comment on the yen’s current level.

Terakado is also president of Joyo Bank Ltd, Japan’s fifth-largest regional lender by assets. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

