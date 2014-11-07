UPDATE 1-Japan regional lenders Kagoshima Bank, Higo Bank in merger talks

(Updates with banks’ confirmation, industry context)

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Japanese regional lenders Kagoshima Bank Ltd and Higo Bank Ltd said on Friday they are in merger talks, marking the second such move within a week in a fragmented industry that has been slow to consolidate.

If completed, a merger between the two banks, based in the southern island of Kyushu, would create a lender with combined assets of 8.4 trillion yen ($72.9 billion). That would make the new entity one of Japan’s top 10 regional lenders.

In separate statements, both Kagoshima and Higo said they were considering a merger, but that nothing has been decided.

Japan’s regional banking industry attracted attention earlier this week when the country’s second-largest regional lender, Bank of Yokohama Ltd, said it is considering a merger with a smaller rival, Tokyo-based Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd .

That deal would create the largest Japanese regional bank, possibly triggering a new stage in an industry shake-up considered long overdue by authorities and industry insiders alike.

Japan’s roughly 100 regional banks extend about half of the country’s $4 trillion worth of outstanding bank loans. However, they have limited geographic reach, with many focusing operations on only one of the country’s 47 prefectures.

(1 US dollar = 115.2200 Japanese yen)