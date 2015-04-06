Japan regional lender Tomony in merger talks with MUFG affiliate

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Japanese regional lender Tomony Holdings Inc said on Monday it is in talks to merge with Osaka-based Taisho Bank, owned 26 percent by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG), helping to keep up momentum for consolidation in the crowded sector.

Tomony is based on the western island of Shikoku with total assets of 3 trillion yen ($25 billion), while Taisho Bank has total assets of 450 billion yen.

The Nikkei business daily reported Tomony aims to acquire unlisted Taisho in an all-stock deal as early next year.

The two are small players in Japan’s regional banking sector, with about $29 billion in combined assets, paling in comparison with industry leaders such as Fukuoka Financial Group Inc with $130 billion in assets.

But the effort maintains momentum for consolidation among Japan’s more than 100 regional banks, which have come under pressure from regulators to consolidate as they confront depressed loan demand and low interest rates, as well as diminishing returns from investments in Japanese government bonds.

Regional lenders account for roughly half of Japan’s $3.5 trillion in outstanding bank loans. Their profits from lending fell 2 percent for the six months to September, government data shows.

In November, two pairs of banks, including second-largest regional lender Bank of Yokohama Ltd, announced mergers, stoking hopes that more would follow.

Some have balked, however, with the head of Shizuoka Bank saying last month he saw no merit in combining with other struggling lenders and would focus instead on boosting his own bank’s profitability. ($1 = 119.0900 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)