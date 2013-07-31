FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Mizuho Q1 net profit rises 35 pct, maintains forecast
July 31, 2013 / 7:08 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Mizuho Q1 net profit rises 35 pct, maintains forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc , Japan’s second-biggest bank by assets, reported on Wednesday a 35 percent rise in net profit for the April-June quarter, driven by a rally in Japanese stocks that boosted the value of its equity portfolio.

The bank, which competes with top-ranked Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and No. 3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, said its net profit rose to 247.95 billion yen ($2.5 billion) in its fiscal first quarter from 183.92 billion yen a year earlier.

Japanese financial institutions have benefited from a surge in domestic share prices on the back of expectations for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic policies. The benchmark Nikkei average hit an over five-year high of 15,739 on May 23 and ended June at 13,677, up from around 9,000 a year earlier.

Mizuho kept its full-year net profit forecast unchanged at 500 billion yen, down 10.7 percent from the prior year and below the average estimate of 538.8 billion yen in a poll of 16 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

