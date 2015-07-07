FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan appoints Mori as new financial regulator chief
July 7, 2015

Japan appoints Mori as new financial regulator chief

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - The Japanese government said on Tuesday it has appointed Nobuchika Mori as commissioner of the Financial Services Agency, the regulator overseeing banks, securities brokerages and other financial institutions.

Mori, 58, joined the Ministry of Finance in 1980 and has been head of the FSA’s supervisory bureau. He replaces Kiyoshi Hosomizo as part of a routine personnel reshuffle, with his appointment taking immediate effect.

Mori takes the helm as Japan’s smaller banks grapple with depressed demand for loans in rapidly ageing communities outside the major cities. The FSA has been pushing them to come up with a more sustainable business model or seek mergers with rivals. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

