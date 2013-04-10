For Japan's loan-starved banks, BOJ's big bang carries new risk

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - When the Bank of Japan announced its go-for-broke bid to shock the economy out of two decades of stagnation, it also put the nation’s banks on notice to find a money-hungry borrower other than the government itself.

Since the late 1990s, Japan’s banks have relied on increasing purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) to make up for falling demand for loans from Japan’s risk-averse businesses and individual borrowers.

Through the four recessions since 2000 the strategy worked, providing a safe haven for Japan’s banks from a rising tide of deposits and accounting for more than 10 percent of gross profit at the top three lenders in the financial year ended in March 2012.

But with the central bank now on track to buy up 70 percent of the Japanese government bonds issued each month, the radicalized BOJ will start edging commercial banks out of the bond-buying business, analysts and bankers say.

The result will be unavoidable pressure on Japan’s commercial banks to make more loans.

“Monetary easing hurts banking business as it pushes down interest rates on loans. It’s meant to help borrowers to encourage borrowing at the expense of banks,” said a top executive at one of the three biggest banks.

“It’s a tough time for us, but we have to endure with a hope that the government’s growth policies will lead to an increase in loan demand,” added the executive, who declined to be named.

The Bank of Japan stunned investors a week ago by unleashing the world’s most intense burst of monetary stimulus, which will pump $1.4 trillion into its economy in less than two years.

If it works and the economy does find a higher gear, it will mean Japan’s banks will re-emerge as a key link between monetary policy and the economy.

But if Japan’s households and businesses, scarred by years of deflation, continue to shun debt, banks will have dwindling options on where to park the equivalent of hundreds of billions dollars collecting interest as deposits.

“There’s a limit to what banks can earn from JGB trading. There is not much room left for yields to fall further,” said Naoko Nemoto, banking analyst at Standard & Poor’s Ratings Japan.

LOWER PROFITS FROM LENDING

For the year ended March 2012, Japan’s three largest banks -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group -- earned 570 billion yen ($5.8 billion) from their JGB trading operations. That was up from 101 billion in the year ended in March 2010.

By contrast, over the same period interest income, or profits from lending, fell by about 9 percent.

The decline came despite an aggressive push into overseas lending. Last year, for example, all three of the largest Japanese banks set up teams to track the funding needs of South Korean firms looking to build chip factories and auto assembly lines abroad.

The result was a nearly 30 percent gain in loans by Japanese banks to South Korean firms to $13 billion - a large gain in percentage terms but far too small to offset slack demand for financing at home.

The problem is that over the past 15 years, Japan’s banking sector has veered far from its traditional role as a way to channel deposits from savers into loans.

Around 2000, the amount of deposits in the banking system topped loans as companies and households opted to hold cash, in part because of deep pessimism about future growth.

Between 2001 and 2006, when the BOJ launched its first experiment in quantitative easing, the balance of loans held by the banks dropped by nearly 10 percent. In response, banks began stepping up their purchases of JGBs.

SIGNS OF BORROWERS RETURNING

In the past two decades, the balance of JGBs held by the banking sector has shot up more than five-fold to more than 160 trillion yen, according to data from the Bank of Japan. The shift was almost equivalent to the GDP of Australia.

There are some signs that some Japanese borrowers are cautiously coming back. Outstanding loans by Japan’s major banks fell for 37 straight months until December 2012, but loans have been up since the start of this year, when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office with a promise to end deflation with aggressive monetary policy and other reforms.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., the core unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, said its outstanding loans to small and medium-sized businesses rose for the first time in five years in February and March.

“We are feeling domestic lending is bottoming out,” Takeshi Kunibe, president of SMBC, said in a recent interview as chairman of Japanese Bankers Association.

On the full-year basis, too, Japan’s third-largest lender expects its loans to small businesses to grow for the first time in eight years during the current financial year.

“There is at least some anecdotal evidence about a pick-up in loan demand. I heard nothing like that a year ago,” said Toyoki Sameshima, analyst at BNP Paribas Securities in Tokyo.

At the same time, the BOJ’s radical easing has put further downward pressure on already razor-thin margins on domestic lending. The average contract interest rates on loans for one year and longer fell to 0.942 percent in February, the lowest level since the central bank began collecting such data in 1993.

Larger corporations are bypassing the banks to take advantage of lower interest rates and yield-hungry investors by issuing corporate bonds. In April, for example, Nissan Motor Co and NTT Corp each plan to raise about 100 billion yen through bond issues.

“It’s like finding drinking water in dry land,” said one senior Japanese bank executive about the quest for new lending business, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

“You collect small batches of muddy water here and there, wait for mud to settle and then scoop off the precious clear surface.” ($1 = 99.0050 Japanese yen) (Editing by Alex Richardson)