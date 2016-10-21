Japan regulator urges banks to take on more risk in lending practices

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan's financial services regulator has urged banks to boost lending to promising, albeit riskier, businesses as it seeks to push the sector away from low-margin competition centered on established borrowers with good credit records.

Efforts to get banks to lend more freely to companies with growth potential are part of a broader push to help revitalise a low-growth economy, and the new guidelines represent a major change from the traditional regulatory focus on containing bad loans.

In the new guidelines primarily aimed at regional banks, the Financial Services Agency warned lenders against relying too much on collateral or third-party guarantees in making loan decisions.

The agency also said it would examine if lenders were rejecting potential borrowers with growth potential because of weak credit scores - a practice it termed "financial exclusion".

It said that in the rapidly changing market environment, a traditional regulatory approach could lead banks astray if they focus too much on their own and their borrowers' short-term prospects.

"As the population continues to decline, it's not realistic for all financial institutions to maintain profit levels through an expansion of loan volume," it said.

"It is becoming more important that they control the size of their assets and build more stable profit structures."