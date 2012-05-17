FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan bank lobby: Iran transaction freeze risks energy policy
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

Japan bank lobby: Iran transaction freeze risks energy policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s energy security will be at risk if banks cannot process transactions for oil from Iran, the head of Japan’s banking industry lobby said on Thursday.

“If banks can’t make settlements for Iranian oil, this will affect the nation’s energy policy,” Yasuhiro Sato, president of Mizuho Financial Group and chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association, said at a regular news conference.

His comment comes after Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ froze its transactions with Iranian banks on orders from the New York District Court.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.