Japan financial regulator to keep close eye on bank JGB holdings
#Credit Markets
September 6, 2013 / 4:57 AM / 4 years ago

Japan financial regulator to keep close eye on bank JGB holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial regulator said on Friday that it planned to closely monitor banks’ holdings of government bonds and other assets given the risk of rising interest rates following the Bank of Japan’s massive monetary easing earlier this year.

The Financial Services Agency cited the need to monitor banks’ massive holdings of government bonds as part of an annual review of its oversight policies.

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Nathan Layne; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

