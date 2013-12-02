FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs held by Japan's big banks fall to lowest since Feb 2010
#Market News
December 2, 2013 / 2:05 AM / 4 years ago

JGBs held by Japan's big banks fall to lowest since Feb 2010

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds (JGBs) held by the country’s large banks decreased by 3.7 trillion yen ($36.2 billion) at the end of October to 81.3 trillion yen, falling to the lowest since February 2010, Bank of Japan data showed on Monday.

Market participants say that Japan’s large banks, one of the biggest buyers of JGBs, likely reduced their bond holdings in October to chalk up profits at the start of the second half of the fiscal year.

The benchmark JGB 10-year yield fell towards a six-month low in October.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
