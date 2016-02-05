Japan's top banks to cut some deposit rates following BOJ move

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s top banks announced cuts to rates they pay for some deposits, following a surprise move last week by the Bank of Japan to introduce negative interest rates.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) said on Friday interest rates on time deposits for two years and longer will be cut starting on Monday. For instance, rates for two-year time-deposit for less than 3 million yen ($25,680) will be reduced to 0.025 percent, from 0.03 percent currently.

Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) also said interest rates on some time deposits will be cut, staring on Monday.

BTMU is a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho Bank is unit of Mizuho Financial Group and SMBC is unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

The banks said they determine deposit rates based on a variety of market rates. The BOJ’s negative interest rates will not start until Feb. 16, but yields on Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and others have already fallen sharply after the central bank’s announcement.

Some smaller lenders have already announced deposit rate cuts earlier this week.

The BOJ will charge part of the reserves banks park with the central bank in hopes the money will instead be used for loans and investment.

Already awash with deposits and hit by prolonged weakness in loan demand, banks are struggling to find avenues to move the money to.

“We may have to start asking big clients to avoid making large deposits with us,” said a senior executive at one of the top-three banks. He declined to be named given the sensitivity of the topic.

Top lenders have been aggressively building up overseas loans but the Japanese banks face rising costs when they try to convert their ample yen-denominated deposits to fund dollar-based loans.

Banks are trying to come up with measures to attract savers’ funds to other financial products, including investment trusts and foreign currency deposits.

Mizuho said staring later this month, it will raise interest rates on U.S. dollar- and Australian dollar-denominated one-year time deposits for those newly opening accounts. ($1 = 116.8300 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)