8 months ago
Japan FSA probes banks' rate risk management as yields surge -sources
December 15, 2016 / 4:09 PM / 8 months ago

Japan FSA probes banks' rate risk management as yields surge -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japanese authorities are probing banks' ability to manage interest-rate risk, people involved in the discussions say, as the U.S. bond market leads a surge in global yields that could mean problems for banks holding huge bond investments.

As bond prices have sunk, posing potential problems for the huge debt holdings held by Japan's major and regional banks, the Financial Services Agency has launched urgent checks on the lenders, said the sources, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.

An FSA spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Taro Fuse and Takahiko Wada; Editing by William Mallard)

