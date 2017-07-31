UPDATE 1-Mizuho Q1 profit drops, hurt by low interest rates

* Q1 net profit Y118.3 bln vs 132.6 bln a year earlier

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group on Monday reported an almost 11 percent drop in net profit for the first quarter, as lending business remains tepid amid ultra-low interest rates.

Japan's second-largest lender by assets said net profit came in at 118.3 billion yen ($1.07 billion) for the first quarter ended June, versus 132.6 billion yen a year earlier.

Net interest income, or profits from lending and bond coupons, fell to 192.8 billion yen during the period, from 215.6 billion yen a year earlier.

Japanese banks have been hit by diminishing returns from loans as the Bank of Japan has been aggressively driving down interest rates, though the monetary easing has not led to a strong growth in borrowing and spending.

And ultra-low interest rates are likely to stay for a while. Earlier this month, the BOJ once again pushed back the timing for achieving its ambitious inflation target, reinforcing views it will lag well behind other major central banks in scaling back its massive stimulus programme.

Mizuho said its profit for the April-June quarter was also hurt as gains from bond trading at its banking units fell 75 percent from a year ago to 20 billion yen.

For the full-year through March, Mizuho kept its forecast of 550 billion yen in net profit, down 8.8 percent from the previous year, in line with an average estimate of 549.33 billion yen from 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 110.6400 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)