FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan regulator to inspect 3 big banks in "yakuza" loans probe
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

Japan regulator to inspect 3 big banks in "yakuza" loans probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s Financial Services Agency said on Tuesday it will start inspection of three major banks, including the country’s top lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, from next week over possible transactions involving “yakuza” mobsters.

One of the banks, Mizuho Financial Group, has been under fire after regulators last month reprimanded it for failing to terminate loans to members of organised crime syndicates for more than two years after discovering them. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, the third largest lender in terms of asset, is the third bank on the list for inspection.

On Monday, Mizuho said that the chairman of its banking unit resign while its president will take a six-month pay suspension following a loans-to-mobsters scandal that has embroiled Japan’s second-biggest lender by assets. (Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.