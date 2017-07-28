Japan to hike tariffs on frozen beef imports from U.S., others -Kyodo

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan Finance Minister Taro Aso said the country would raise tariffs on frozen beef imports from the United States and some other countries from August to protect domestic producers, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

Tariffs on frozen beef are expected to jump to 50 percent from the current 38.5 percent between Aug. 1 and the end of March next year as a "safeguard" mechanism designed to protect domestic farmers is likely to be triggered. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)