Japan's Pan Pacific fails to reach deal with BHP on 2015 copper charges
February 4, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Pan Pacific fails to reach deal with BHP on 2015 copper charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Pan Pacific Copper, Japan’s biggest smelter, said on Wednesday it had failed to agree on terms of copper processing fees with global miner BHP Billiton for 2015.

A spokesman said PPC’s end-year negotiations on treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) with BHP “went on holiday”.

There was no immediate comment from BHP.

In December, Pan Pacific won a 16 percent increase in TC/RC for 2015 in a deal with U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
