By Thomas Wilson
TOKYO, July 11 The CEO of defunct Mt. Gox
pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges relating to the loss of
hundreds of millions of dollars worth of bitcoins and cash from
what was once the world's biggest bitcoin exchange, the Nikkei
business daily reported.
Mark Karpeles, a 32-year-old French national, filed the plea
in response to charges of embezzlement and data manipulation at
the Tokyo District Court, the Nikkei said.
Prosecutors said Karpeles sent around 340 million yen ($3
million) from an account that managed customers' funds to an
external account between September and December 2013, and
increased the balance of the account via "improper operation" of
Mt. Gox's trading system, the Nikkei reported.
Karpeles' defence told the court he had remitted the firm's
revenue, not customer funds, and that the increased balance was
part of the administrative process of exchanging cash and
bitcoins and therefore not illegal, according to the Nikkei.
Mt. Gox once handled 80 percent of the world's bitcoin
trades but filed for bankruptcy in 2014 after losing some
850,000 bitcoins - then worth around half a billion U.S. dollars
- and $28 million in cash from its Japanese bank accounts.
In its bankruptcy filing, Tokyo-based Mt. Gox blamed hackers
for the lost bitcoins, pointing to a software security flaw.
Mt. Gox subsequently said it had found 200,000 of the
missing bitcoins.
The collapse of Mt. Gox represented a major setback for
bitcoin and badly damaged the image of virtual currencies,
particularly among risk-averse Japanese investors and
corporations.
But the bankruptcy also prompted Japan's government to
decide how to treat bitcoin, and preceded a push by local
regulators to licence virtual currency exchanges.
Japan this year became the first country to regulate
exchanges at the national level, part of a government effort to
exploit financial technology as a means of stimulating the
economy.
Interest in bitcoin among Japan's legions of individual
investors - encouraged by Tokyo's recognition of the virtual
currency as legal tender - has spiked in recent months.
Still, institutional investors remain wary, say those
running virtual currency exchanges in Tokyo. Japanese firms are
also unenthusiastic: Only 4 percent of large and mid-sized firms
plan to use bitcoin, showed a Reuters poll last month.
The value of bitcoin is highly volatile. It hit a record
high of $2,980 last month.
($1 = 114.1900 yen)
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)