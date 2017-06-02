FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BOJ's balance sheet reaches 500 trillion yen, about to overtake Fed
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 1:13 AM / 3 months ago

BOJ's balance sheet reaches 500 trillion yen, about to overtake Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's balance sheet topped the 500 trillion yen ($4.48 trillion) mark at the end of May, central bank data showed on Friday, and is about to exceed $4.51 trillion held by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The data also showed the pace of the increase in BOJ's Japanese Government Bonds holdings has slowed considerably in recent months.

At the end of May, Its holding was up 70.7 trillion yen from a year earlier, more than 10 percent below the BOJ's official guideline of an annual increase of 80 trillion yen. ($1 = 111.62 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

