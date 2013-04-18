BOJ says to increase monthly bond buying operation frequency

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Thursday it will increase the frequency of its government bond purchases to eight times a month from six currently as part of its sweeping stimulus measures.

It also said in a statement that it would keep the total amount of monthly purchases at its initially announced 7.5 trillion yen ($77 billion).

The Japanese government bond market has been volatile since the central bank unveiled its massive easing on April 4.

Market participants have said they wanted the BOJ to increase the frequency of bond purchase operations to help ease volatility.