TOKYO, June 30 The Bank of Japan's bond buying
slowed to the slowest pace in almost three years in the
April-June quarter, Reuters calculations based on the central
bank's operation announcements showed on Friday.
The reduction came as the world's few other central banks
signalled that they are likely to scale back their stimulus in
light of an improving economy.
The BOJ bought 24.4 trillion yen ($217.8 billion) of JGBs in
the three months to June, down from 27.1 trillion yen in the
previous quarter and the smallest amount since the
July-September period of 2014, when it bought 19.0 trillion yen.
Policymakers from the European Central Bank, the Bank of
England and the Bank of Canada all signalled this week that they
are looking to tighten their policies.
On the other hand, the BOJ has not dropped any such hints
and the expansion of its balance sheet looks set to continue in
the foreseeable future.
The Japanese central bank has said it was still aiming to
increase its bond holding by about 80 trillion yen per year,
even after it introduced its "yield curve control" policy last
September.
Still, the pace of the increase in its JGB holding has
already slowed to about 70 trillion yen by last month and looks
set to fall to around 60 trillion yen by the end of year if the
current pace of buying continues.
The BOJ's balance sheet hit the 500 trillion yen mark last
month and looks set to overtake Japan's GDP within a year,
raising some questions about the sustainability of its massive
buying.
